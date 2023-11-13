Controversial Interior Minister Suella Braverman Sacked

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired unpopular interior minister Suella Braverman on Monday, attempting to reshuffle his senior team ahead of a general election next year.

Sunak was under increasing pressure to fire Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of inflaming tensions in Britain during weeks of controversial pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests.

The prime leader replaced James Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary, with 43-year-old Braverman, who was nominated to the role when Sunak became prime minister just over a year ago.

Following her departure, Braverman stated that “serving as home secretary has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

“I will have more to say in due course,” she says.

The firing comes as the ruling Conservatives announced a substantial change of Sunak’s top ministers, his first since becoming Prime Minister in October last year.

“Here we go,” the party stated on X, which used to be Twitter.

“Today @RishiSunak strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

The revisions, which are anticipated to be announced throughout the day, are expected to reward loyalists and younger emerging MPs, as the Tories’ popularity has dwindled after nearly 14 years in office.

Throughout Sunak’s tenure, the party has behind the main Labour opposition by double digits, and it is widely expected to lose the next election next year.

Throughout her tenure, Braverman sparked controversy by taking a harsh stance on immigration in particular and frequently entering into so-called culture wars issues that are perceived as dividing the population.

But her situation grew increasingly precarious after she penned an incendiary newspaper piece without Sunak’s permission last week accusing police of bias towards left-wing causes.

In an opinion piece published in the Times daily newspaper, Braverman stated that officers “play favourites” when policing protests and that they generally overlooked “pro-Palestinian mobs” during the anti-Israel-Hamas demonstrations.