Contradictions In Security Cluster Continue

There seems to be some tension in South Africa’s security cluster.
Police minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo have contradicted each other.
Cele says the police were not given intelligence ahead of last week’s looting.
“I want to repeat, I have never seen that product. This product you sign when you receive them, you sign when you receive the product of state security, you sign. You go check my signature,” he said.
However, Dlodlo said her department provided intelligence to the police to curb violence.
“I will categorically refuse to acknowledge an untruth that there was a spectacular failure by intelligence,” she said.
“Intelligence has done the best that it could. We have supplied the information to law enforcement to do its work.”
