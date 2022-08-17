Containing a Measles Outbreak in Harare

A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed 80 children since April, with health officials blaming religions that prohibit vaccinations. Measles is a highly infectious but preventable respiratory disease which causes fever and a rash. Cases in Africa surged 400% in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, according to the World Health Organization. Most of the victims are aged between six months and 15 years and unvaccinated. Zimbabwe has begun a mass vaccination drive. Measles outbreaks are sporadic and mostly linked to communities which prohibit modern medical treatment.
SOURCE: BBC
