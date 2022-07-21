Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt

The 15-month construction of a solar-and-battery power plant in Kenhardt holds many benefits for the region.

Norwegian renewable energy company, Scatec, is constructing the 540-megawatt plant in the Northern Cape.

General manager of Scatec sub-Saharan Africa, Jan Fourie, said the project – which is one of the biggest globally – is an important milestone in the procurement of renewable energy.

He stressed that the sector could be relied upon to deliver the much-needed electricity capacity to the grid.

Fourie said it would take around 15 months for the construction to be completed and for electricity to be fed into the national grid.

