Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

The case against former president Jacob Zuma will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The state capture inquiry is seeking a contempt of court order, after Zuma ignored a ruling ordering him to appear.
The commission wants Zuma put in jail for two years for this.
It’s arguing that Zuma’s public attacks on the inquiry and judicial institutions are unjustified, untruthful and malicious.
Zuma accuses commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of bias
More Stories
Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed
SA Reports 1 048 New Cases
Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State
Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit
Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites
SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases
Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court
ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice
SA Reports 599 New Cases
Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application
TVET College Students Want Answers
Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers