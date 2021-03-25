iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The case against former president Jacob Zuma will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The state capture inquiry is seeking a contempt of court order, after Zuma ignored a ruling ordering him to appear.

The commission wants Zuma put in jail for two years for this.

It’s arguing that Zuma’s public attacks on the inquiry and judicial institutions are unjustified, untruthful and malicious.

Zuma accuses commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of bias 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

1 min ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

1 day ago
1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

1 day ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago
1 min read

ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 599 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application

2 days ago
1 min read

TVET College Students Want Answers

3 days ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

1 min ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago
4 min read

Sanofi Launches Innovative TB Prevention Treatment Set to be SA Game Changer

21 hours ago