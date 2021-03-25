Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

Share with your network!

The case against former president Jacob Zuma will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The state capture inquiry is seeking a contempt of court order, after Zuma ignored a ruling ordering him to appear.

The commission wants Zuma put in jail for two years for this.

It’s arguing that Zuma’s public attacks on the inquiry and judicial institutions are unjustified, untruthful and malicious.

Zuma accuses commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of bias

Share with your network!