Constitutional Court Rejects Bid to Void Extradition of Magashule’s Former Aide

In a recent ruling, the Constitutional Court dismissed an urgent application by Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, the ex-Free State Premier. Cholota sought to invalidate her extradition request from the United States, where she currently resides, to face trial in South Africa alongside Magashule.

Magashule is implicated in a controversial R255 million contract aimed at removing asbestos roofing from low-cost housing. Initially, Cholota was poised to be a crucial witness for the State in this high-profile corruption case in the Bloemfontein High Court. However, she has since reneged on this agreement, prompting her extradition proceedings.

In May, Cholota approached the Constitutional Court, requesting that her extradition be declared unconstitutional and that the warrant for her arrest be annulled. Despite her urgent plea, the Court found no grounds for urgency or direct access and subsequently dismissed her application.

Arrested in April, Cholota now faces extradition following approval from a US court. She remains in custody, awaiting a final decision from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This development marks a significant step in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the asbestos scandal, keeping the spotlight on corruption in South Africa.