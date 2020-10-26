iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Constellations – An Array Of Theatrical Campfire Gatherings To Dazzle Spectators At Spier This Summer

2 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Starting 26 November, Spier Wine Farm will host Constellations, conceptualised by internationally acclaimed theatre director and playwright Brett Bailey. Over the course of the evening, guests will enjoy intriguing encounters with a diverse array of local cultural talents under starry skies.

Small groups of spectators will follow a trail after dark through the beautiful wilds flanking the Eerste River. Along the way, they’ll visit three campfires where they will spend roughly 40 minutes being hosted by a ‘Fire Guardian’ before heading off to the next fire. Spectators will never know who their Guardians will be until they arrive, which means a surprise is in store at every fire.

“I am compiling a diverse team of 27 fascinating, talented and compelling people who will be the Guardians,” says Bailey. “Some are well-known, others are ‘hidden gems’. They include singers and musicians working in a variety of idioms; performance artists and poets; thinkers and alternative historians; ceremonialists, sangomas and environmentalists. I am not releasing their identities at this point. Each of these Guardians will host an experience for spectators without the use of any technology, apart from the light of the campfire.’

He adds: “I believe that people will have a truly rich and memorable evening: meeting others, sharing firesides with remarkable people, and experiencing the sounds and smells of nature at night.”

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with sanitising, social distancing and small groups moving safely outside.

Constellations is for 16-year-olds and above. Bailey encourages the wearing of warm clothing and comfortable walking shoes as spectators will be traversing in the dark.

Dates: 26-28 November, 3-5, 10-12, 17-19 December 2020             

Time: Arrive at 19.30

Price: R150 per person, includes a glass of Spier Creative Block wine on arrival.

R800 per couple including a sunset picnic and a bottle of Spier Creative Block.

Tickets are very limited and available on Webtickets.

A special accommodation rate is available to ticket holders. Book online using code CONSTELLATION to receive 30% discount.

www.spier.co.za

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Must-Try DIY Rooibos Beauty Hacks On A Shoestring Budget

2 hours ago
4 min read

5 Easy Ways To Teach Your Kids To Be A Money Whizz

3 days ago
3 min read

Proudly Porterville Annual Art Weekend Taking Place In November

3 days ago
2 min read

Africa Travel Week Sounds The Call For Feel-Good Stories To #UnlockAfrica

3 days ago
3 min read

The Rise Of Meme Culture In South Africa

5 days ago
4 min read

How To Handle COVID-19 & Malaria On Your Upcoming Holiday

5 days ago
2 min read

Check In On Your Colleagues – And Yourself – Following Mental Health Day

5 days ago
4 min read

The Silver Lining Of Lockdown On Our Lives, Love Handles And Lifestyles

5 days ago
4 min read

Cape Town Carnival Explores Creativity In Our African Cultural Roots

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Android Apps To Auto-Respond To Chats And Messages When You Are Not Available

2 weeks ago
4 min read

South Africans’ Stress Levels Have Been Shot Up By 56% Since Start Of Pandemic: Survey

2 weeks ago
4 min read

South Africans Go Natural: Demand For Rooibos Beauty Products Continues To Grow

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

UN Treaty To Ban Nuclear Weapons Worldwide Ratified

40 mins ago
2 min read

Constellations – An Array Of Theatrical Campfire Gatherings To Dazzle Spectators At Spier This Summer

2 hours ago
4 min read

Here’s How Community Gardens Can Solve Our Food Security Crisis

2 hours ago
6 min read

ASATA Travel Experts Share Top Tips For Travel During COVID

2 hours ago