Constellations – An Array Of Theatrical Campfire Gatherings To Dazzle Spectators At Spier This Summer

Starting 26 November, Spier Wine Farm will host Constellations, conceptualised by internationally acclaimed theatre director and playwright Brett Bailey. Over the course of the evening, guests will enjoy intriguing encounters with a diverse array of local cultural talents under starry skies.

Small groups of spectators will follow a trail after dark through the beautiful wilds flanking the Eerste River. Along the way, they’ll visit three campfires where they will spend roughly 40 minutes being hosted by a ‘Fire Guardian’ before heading off to the next fire. Spectators will never know who their Guardians will be until they arrive, which means a surprise is in store at every fire.

“I am compiling a diverse team of 27 fascinating, talented and compelling people who will be the Guardians,” says Bailey. “Some are well-known, others are ‘hidden gems’. They include singers and musicians working in a variety of idioms; performance artists and poets; thinkers and alternative historians; ceremonialists, sangomas and environmentalists. I am not releasing their identities at this point. Each of these Guardians will host an experience for spectators without the use of any technology, apart from the light of the campfire.’

He adds: “I believe that people will have a truly rich and memorable evening: meeting others, sharing firesides with remarkable people, and experiencing the sounds and smells of nature at night.”

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with sanitising, social distancing and small groups moving safely outside.

Constellations is for 16-year-olds and above. Bailey encourages the wearing of warm clothing and comfortable walking shoes as spectators will be traversing in the dark.

Dates: 26-28 November, 3-5, 10-12, 17-19 December 2020

Time: Arrive at 19.30

Price: R150 per person, includes a glass of Spier Creative Block wine on arrival.

R800 per couple including a sunset picnic and a bottle of Spier Creative Block.

Tickets are very limited and available on Webtickets.

A special accommodation rate is available to ticket holders. Book online using code CONSTELLATION to receive 30% discount.

www.spier.co.za

