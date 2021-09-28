Constantia Trio In SA Top 10 On World’s Best Vineyards List

Steenberg Vineyards alongside two other Constantia properties has made the cut as one of South Africa’s Top 10 in the World’s Best Vineyards ranking.

The three Constantia wine farms included in the SA Top 10 and international Top 100 list are Klein Constantia in 44th place, Steenberg Vineyards rated 84th , and Groot Constantia 86th overall.

“It is so encouraging to see Steenberg included in this prestigious international ranking especially during this very difficult year for the South African wine industry and tourism as a whole. We are thankful for all the support we have received abroad since the start of the pandemic to raise our profile as a wine region. This has undoubtedly helped to catapult Constantia onto the World’s Best Vineyards list,” says Heather Poulos, Marketing Manager at Steenberg Vineyards.

This is the 3rd year of the World’s Best Vineyards, the sister competition to the renowned World’s Best Restaurants. The best 100 vineyards are rated by a full Academy of nearly 600 leading wine aficionados, sommeliers and international wine and travel writers from different regions across the globe who each vote for their seven favourite wine farms in preferential order.

“To me the results are heart-warming. Such a good showing with three of the nine producers of the Constantia Wine Route on the list means that many international judges must have voted for them. Well done Constantia!” says Dr Winnie Bowman, the Academy Chair for South Africa of the World’s Best Vineyards, describing the area just 30 minutes from the Cape Town city centre as one of the best kept secrets for tourists.

For more information on the international competition, visit https://www.worldsbestvineyards.com/

