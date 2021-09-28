iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Constantia Trio In SA Top 10 On World’s Best Vineyards List

4 hours ago 2 min read

Steenberg Vineyards alongside two other Constantia properties has made the cut as one of South Africa’s Top 10 in the World’s Best Vineyards ranking.

The three Constantia wine farms included in the SA Top 10 and international Top 100 list are Klein Constantia in 44th place, Steenberg Vineyards rated 84th , and Groot Constantia 86th overall.

“It is so encouraging to see Steenberg included in this prestigious international ranking especially during this very difficult year for the South African wine industry and tourism as a whole. We are thankful for all the support we have received abroad since the start of the pandemic to raise our profile as a wine region. This has undoubtedly helped to catapult Constantia onto the World’s Best Vineyards list,” says Heather Poulos, Marketing Manager at Steenberg Vineyards.

This is the 3rd year of the World’s Best Vineyards, the sister competition to the renowned World’s Best Restaurants. The best 100 vineyards are rated by a full Academy of nearly 600 leading wine aficionados, sommeliers and international wine and travel writers from different regions across the globe who each vote for their seven favourite wine farms in preferential order.

“To me the results are heart-warming. Such a good showing with three of the nine producers of the Constantia Wine Route on the list means that many international judges must have voted for them. Well done Constantia!” says Dr Winnie Bowman, the Academy Chair for South Africa of the World’s Best Vineyards, describing the area just 30 minutes from the Cape Town city centre as one of the best kept secrets for tourists.

For more information on the international competition, visit https://www.worldsbestvineyards.com/

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Cape Town And Stockholm Team Up To Support Women In Tech

3 hours ago
2 min read

Entries Open For The Inaugural eLearning Indaba Awards

5 hours ago
4 min read

Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases SA’s Top Tech Entrepreneurs

1 day ago
3 min read

Global Companies Are Turning To South Africa For Media And Marketing Expertise

1 day ago
2 min read

Coventry University Group And MasterStart Launch Online Leadership Courses In Landmark Development For UK-Africa Educational Collaboration

1 day ago
3 min read

Volunteers Joined Robben Island Museum In Ridding Its Shoreline Of Ocean Waste And Pollution In Light Of Ocean Clean-Up Day

5 days ago
5 min read

Airbnb Announces Three-Year Commitment to Empower a New Generation of Entrepreneurs Through Inclusive Economic Recovery in South Africa

6 days ago
4 min read

Openserve Is Helping Youth Get One Foot In The Workplace By Creating Talent Opportunities

6 days ago
2 min read

R350 Covid-19 Relief Grant Collection At Pick n Pay And Boxer Stores

1 week ago
3 min read

iiDENTIFii Wins Best Enterprise Solution At The 2021 MTN App Of The Year Awards

1 week ago
3 min read

Nestlé Launches RE Pilot Project To Empower Informal Waste Reclaimers

1 week ago
3 min read

COVID-19 Restrictions Result In Disaster Relief Donation

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

UK Concerns Over Beta Variant ‘Invalid’ – expert

2 hours ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

ANC Promises End To Corruption, Ramaphosa Admits Party Mistakes

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Wasn’t Me – Nomia Ndlovu

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 578 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago