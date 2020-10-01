Constantia Glen 5km Breakfast Fun Walk/Run Through The Vineyards

Share with your network!

Lace up your sneakers and kick start your day with a 5km breakfast fun run/walk which winds its way through the picturesque Constantia Glen wine estate this Sunday, 4 October.

The Constantia Glen route takes you on a 5km run or walk from the tasting room amidst the budding vineyards and up and down the rolling hills of the farm.

All participants receive a glass of Cap Classique and a coffee along with a delicious breakfast of a scrambled egg croissant with bacon, salmon or avocado at the finish.

The trail run starts at 08h30. Entries are priced at R200 per person and R120 for children. Tickets are limited so booking is essential at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/117227-5km-breakfast-fun-run/#/

Diary listing information:

Date: Sunday 4 October 2020

Start time: 08h30

Location: Constantia Glen wine estate

Price: R200 for adults and R120 for kids

Booking exclusively online through Quicket.

The Constantia Glen tasting room is open from Mondays to Thursdays between 10h00 and 17h00, Fridays and Sundays 10h00 until 18h00 and Saturdays 10h00 until 20h00. Book via http://www.constantiaglen.com to avoid disappointment.

Share with your network!