Conservation Agencies Distressed after News that More Rhinos were Poached in Botswana 

Botswana’s wildlife authorities say four rhinoceroses were shot, and two of them died, in a heavily guarded sanctuary, although their horns were not removed. The permanent secretary at the environment and tourism ministry, Thato Raphaka, said the shooting took place at the protected Khama Rhino Sanctuary recently. Most of the rhino population, estimated at 400 in 2019, was moved to other havens to protect them from poachers. Following the recent shooting incident, local rhino conservationist Map Ives fears more rhino attacks could be on the way. Botswana has been experiencing a poaching crisis since 2018, which has forced authorities to relocate the rhinoceroses from the Okavango Delta, a poaching hot spot. Namibia and South Africa also have been hard hit by rhino poaching. Namibia lost 87 of the animals to poaching in 2022, the highest recorded in a calendar year in that country.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa
Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees
Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia
Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation
East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business
Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs
For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees
Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins
Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea
The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories
UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia
German Companies are Training Young Africans to become IT Experts, also for the German Market