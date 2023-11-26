Connecting Windhoek to Victoria Falls

Namibian private airline, FlyNamibia, on Tuesday announced the planned launch of the new Windhoek-Victoria Falls service, commencing on April 4, 2024. FlyNamibia Managing Director Andre Compion said in a statement that flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and the iconic Zimbabwean resort town famous for its spectacular waterfalls.

Street food has become a phenomenon of modern societies. The capital of Burkina Faso is no exception, showcasing a fusion of West African and French flavors — from fried dumplings with porridge to pork with millet beer.

