Congregational Worship Allowed Under Lockdown Level 3

President Cyril Ramphosa on Tuesday confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to level 3 lockdown on 1 June.
Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.
