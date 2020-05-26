Tue. May 26th, 2020

Congregational Worship Allowed Under Lockdown Level 3

President Cyril Ramphosa on Tuesday confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to level 3 lockdown on 1 June.

Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.

EWN

