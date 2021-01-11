Congregants Arrested For Violating Lockdown Regulations

A pastor and several congregants are behind bars for violating lockdown regulations after a church in Sebokeng held a service in defiance of rules.
The service ended in chaos after police shut down proceedings.
Several churches in the area are refusing to remain closed, as required under Level 3 Lockdown.
More Stories
President Ramaphosa To Address The nation On Developments In SA’s COVID-19 Response
ANC NEC Reaffirms Step Aside Rule
Gauteng Likely To Enter Peak Soon
SA Records 17 421 New Infections
Sassa Suspends More Than 200 000 Temporary Disability Grants
Steve Biko Hospital Battling With Number Of COVID-19 Patients
AfriForum, Solidarity To Take Legal Action Against Government
SA Records 21 606 New COVID-19 Cases
Treasury On Board With COVID-19 Vaccine Costs
SA Records 21 980 New COVID-19 Cases
Manchester City Acquire Oldest Existing FA Cup Trophy
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend