Congregants Arrested For Violating Lockdown Regulations

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

7 hours ago

A pastor and several congregants are behind bars for violating lockdown regulations after a church in Sebokeng held a service in defiance of rules.

The service ended in chaos after police shut down proceedings.

Several churches in the area are refusing to remain closed, as required under Level 3 Lockdown.

