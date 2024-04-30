Congo’s President Says He Wants Peace Amidst Standoff with Rwanda

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has revealed he wants to give peace with Rwanda a chance. He made this revelation during an interview with DW, while on a visit to Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Recently, Congo has been engaged in a standoff with Rwanda with its lawyers accusing the neighboring country of laundering illegally mined Congolese minerals on behalf of western corporations. Congo has also accused Rwanda of supporting an insurgent group, the M23 Movement, and using it to foment trouble within its borders. Despite these, and a threat to attack Rwanda “at the slightest skirmish” last December, Tshisekedi has now sued for peace stating he wants to meet with Paul Kagame so he can tell the Rwandan leader that enough is enough and “it’s time for him to leave the territory.”



SOURCE: DW