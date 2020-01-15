Congolese Migrant Takes on the UK and Wins

A charity worker who was threatened with deportation to the Democratic Republic of Congo has won his fight to stay in the UK. Otis Bolamu had said his life would be in danger if he was forced to return to his home country. He was detained in December 2018, but was released on appeal after thousands signed a petition to let him stay. In a message on Facebook Mr Bolamu thanked the people of Swansea, where he volunteers at an Oxfam charity bookshop. Mr Bolamu arrived in Swansea after friends in his homeland told him he was suspected of spying for the opposition and in “severe danger”.

SOURCE: BBC