Congolese Environmental Activists Build Island with Plastic Waste Collected from Lake Kivu

The Green Helmets is a group of environmental activists dedicated to cleaning up Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The group aims to build an artificial island measuring over 1200 square meters with the collected waste – a project that will require over 2.5 million plastic bottles to achieve. The island, named Tilatopia, will be a hotel complex with six guest rooms. It will also have a multipurpose hall where environmentally conscious individuals and organizations can hold conferences on the problems of plastic pollution. Towards their goal, the Green Helmets work with dozens of collectors who gather the plastic waste that clogs up the lake in exchange for money, which the Green Helmets then use in construction projects. However, they first separate the plastic wastes by brand with the aim of persuading their manufacturers to support their island-building initiative.



SOURCE: DW