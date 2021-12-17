Congolese Dance Gets the Recognition it Deserves

|Congolese rumba is among at least nine new entries on UNESCO’s “representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo jointly bid for UNESCO to recognize the music and dance, which helped energize people in those countries to shake off colonial rule by Belgium and France, respectively, in Congo, in 1960. UNESCO’s director general, Audrey Azoulay, summarized rumba’s significance. “In the 20th century, the Congolese rumba was a symbol for the fight for emancipation, dignity and political independence on the African continent,” she said in a statement shared with VOA. “Therefore, the inscription of this music is not just the recognition of a cultural practice but a historic decision. It underlines the political nature of this music, which inspires so many artists all around the world today.” Through its ongoing list, UNESCO aims to safeguard cultural practices and ensure that they’re handed down through generations.
SOURCE: VOA
