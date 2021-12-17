iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Congolese Dance Gets the Recognition it Deserves

5 hours ago 1 min read
Congolese rumba is among at least nine new entries on UNESCO’s “representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo jointly bid for UNESCO to recognize the music and dance, which helped energize people in those countries to shake off colonial rule by Belgium and France, respectively, in Congo, in 1960. UNESCO’s director general, Audrey Azoulay, summarized rumba’s significance. “In the 20th century, the Congolese rumba was a symbol for the fight for emancipation, dignity and political independence on the African continent,” she said in a statement shared with VOA. “Therefore, the inscription of this music is not just the recognition of a cultural practice but a historic decision. It underlines the political nature of this music, which inspires so many artists all around the world today.” Through its ongoing list, UNESCO aims to safeguard cultural practices and ensure that they’re handed down through generations.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do their Groceries

5 hours ago
1 min read

Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

5 hours ago
1 min read

What Namibia and Germany Need to Do to Heal

5 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Targets Same-sex Couples

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tracing Oxford Professor’s Roots to Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Ivorian Youths Something to Fight For

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe is Losing its Frontline Workers Over Working Conditions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Court Decision on Zuma’s Fate Leaves South Africans Nervous

5 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Africans’ Reluctance to Get Jabbed?

5 hours ago
1 min read

Samuel Eto’o Elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation

3 days ago
1 min read

Cairo Angels Announces First Close by Syndicate Fund

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Growing Internet-driven Economy

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

2 hours ago
2 min read

SRD Grants Can Be Collected For Free At Pick n Pay And Boxer On Public Holidays This December

3 hours ago
2 min read

FEDHASA Welcomes Government’s Announcement Maintaining Level 1

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer