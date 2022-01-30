Congolese Chef Brings Secrets of African Cuisine to Dining Table

Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga senses a global awakening of interest in African cuisine, and it’s due in good part to the efforts of adventurous chefs like himself. From his restaurant, Meza Malonga in Kigali, Rwanda, he delights guests with his experiments that fuse African tradition with modern technique. The 30-year-old from Congo-Brazzaville has visited 38 of Africa’s 54 countries, bringing back fermentation and other techniques, as well as ingredients that add texture and flavour to the dishes served at his restaurant in Rwanda’s capital Kigali. The treasures sourced during his trips are everywhere in Meza Malonga (“Malonga’s Table” in Kiswahili). Bins holding tiny chilli peppers from the Ivory Coast, pebe nuts from Cameroon and dried mbinzo caterpillars from the Congo fill an entire wall of the establishment. Food experts have largely ignored the continent’s culinary heritage, with not a single Michelin-starred restaurant to be found on the continent. But that may soon change, thanks to the efforts of chefs like Malonga, who co-founded Chefs in Africa – a website devoted to promoting the region’s rising stars.
SOURCE: PHNOM PEHN POST
More Stories
Five Nigeria-Based Designers from Made by Design
Arlette Bashizi Wants to See More Congolese Women Photographers
Burna Boy Has a Complicated Relationship with Africa
Tunes from the Rose of Bamako
National Carriers Across Africa are Going Through the Same Turbulence
Zimbabwe’s Political Options Just Expanded
Protecting Forests from Developers has been a Daunting Task in Kenya
Looking to Relocate To and Live in Africa?
Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mozambique
First Kenyan to Reach the Third Round of a Grand Slam in any Singles Event
Researchers are Creating Translation Tools to Recognize and Promote African Languages
Cameroon Shocked after Tragic Event at Stadium