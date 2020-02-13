Thu. Feb 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Congo Takes the Lead in Building Sustainable Infrastructure

5 mins ago 1 min read

During her free time, Nigerian Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem controls traffic in the capital, Abuja, eight years after her son was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The 62-year-old has set up a non-profit organisation named after her late son – Kwapda’as Road Safety Demand – to educate motorists about safety and she also plans to establish a driving school for potential commercial drivers, where they can receive training free-of-charge. Not content with that, Justice Dongban-Mensem wanted to play a role in controlling the traffic herself. After weeks of training with the road safety commission she qualified as a traffic warden.

 SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Stories

1 min read

Tour Operator Captures Rare Sight of a Baboon Grooming a Lion Cub

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mutharika Loses Court Challenge to Keep Him as President

6 mins ago
1 min read

Shedding Light on Human Genetic Diversity in Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Water is Killing its Future Generation

11 mins ago
2 min read

A History Lesson of Africa’s Biggest Film Industry

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Mission to Change the Image of Africa’s First Ladies

14 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tour Operator Captures Rare Sight of a Baboon Grooming a Lion Cub

4 mins ago
1 min read

Congo Takes the Lead in Building Sustainable Infrastructure

5 mins ago
1 min read

Mutharika Loses Court Challenge to Keep Him as President

6 mins ago
1 min read

Shedding Light on Human Genetic Diversity in Africa

9 mins ago