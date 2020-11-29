iAfrica

Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

Photo Credit: GCIS

5 mins ago 1 min read

There seems to be confusion on whether former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa will be released on parole next week or not.

His supporters say they are preparing to welcome him back while Correctional Services is dismissing these claims.

Lungisa is serving a two-year sentence for assaulting a DA councillor in 2016.

He has submitted several appeals and has even approached the Constitutional Court.

