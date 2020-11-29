Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

Share with your network!

There seems to be confusion on whether former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa will be released on parole next week or not.

His supporters say they are preparing to welcome him back while Correctional Services is dismissing these claims.

Lungisa is serving a two-year sentence for assaulting a DA councillor in 2016.

He has submitted several appeals and has even approached the Constitutional Court.

