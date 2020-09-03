Confusion around Zimbabwe’s Compensation Plan

Share with your network!

Zimbabwe says that only foreign white farmers protected by international investment treaties qualified to retrieve land seized by the government two decades ago. Earlier this week, the government announced foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under former President Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical. “Some of the previous owners had already been compensated from the previous government. For example, the Dutch farmers were being paid over the years,” Mangwana said. “They may get that land or replacement land elsewhere instead of compensation.” Information ministry secretary and government spokesman Nick Mangwana clarified in a tweet on Tuesday the offer did not apply to all evicted white farmers, but only to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

