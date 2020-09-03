Confusion around Zimbabwe’s Compensation Plan

Zimbabwe says that only foreign white farmers protected by international investment treaties qualified to retrieve land seized by the government two decades ago. Earlier this week, the government announced foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under former President Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical. “Some of the previous owners had already been compensated from the previous government. For example, the Dutch farmers were being paid over the years,” Mangwana said. “They may get that land or replacement land elsewhere instead of compensation.” Information ministry secretary and government spokesman Nick Mangwana clarified in a tweet on Tuesday the offer did not apply to all evicted white farmers, but only to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown
A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park
Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid
Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park
Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa
Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest
Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda
Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange
Africa CDC Calls for Fair Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine
Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers
Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up
Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions