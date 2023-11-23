Conflict Pushes the Climate Crisis to the Back-burner

African delegates attending a meeting of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Uzbekistan said that conflicts around the world, like the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have diverted the world’s attention from other important issues, like desertification and the effects of climate change in Africa. Habiba Ibrahim, a delegate from Nigeria, castigated world leaders for neglecting environmental issues and desertification, which are “a reality in Africa,” she said. Gambian delegate Muhammed Jaitey feared that the promised funds would not be disbursed anytime soon. “Unfortunately, the world’s attention is divided now. Most of the funding has somehow been diverted to solve other problems, like the war in Gaza and the Ukraine-Russia war, that affects all countries.

SOURCE: DW