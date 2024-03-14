Confession Statements Made By 2 Accused Admissible, Court Rules In Meyiwa Murder Trial

The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the confession statements made by two of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa are admissible.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng handed down the brief ruling on Thursday morning.

The court has spent five months listening to evidence for and against the admissibility of the confessions.

Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya claimed that they were severely assaulted and forced to sign already-prepared confessions, which is against the law.

However, the judge has ruled that the statements were taken lawfully.