Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

The host nation has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Earlier this month, world governing body Fifa wrote to competing nations asking them to “now focus on the football” instead of the competition’s controversial build-up.

However, Sepp Blatter, who was Fifa president when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010, stoked matters by saying that awarding the tournament to the Gulf state was “a mistake”. With the first game of the finals on 20 November, Caf president Patrice Motsepe has now echoed the support given by Conmebol, the South American football confederation.

SOURCE:BBC

Share with your network!