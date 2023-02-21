iAfrica

Condolences for Ghanaian Footballer

47 mins ago 1 min read

The remains of Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu arrived home Sunday following his death in Turkey’s devastating earthquake. Atsu’s coffin, draped in Ghana’s flag, arrived by plane in Accra and was received by his family and with military honors. The 31-year-old athlete was discovered dead on Saturday following the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southern Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people in both countries. It was a solemn moment Sunday evening as the Turkish Airlines carrying the body of the former Premier League footballer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport. To the sound of a lone trumpet, six military pallbearers hoisted the casket onto the tarmac, where a sizeable crowd of family members, football fans, diplomats and state officials watched with sadness and tears. Over the weekend, Premier League clubs observed minutes of silence in honor of Atsu. Newcastle also described him as “a talented player and a special person,” adding that “he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.” Off the pitch, Atsu was known for his generosity giving scholarships to poor school children in Ghana and also paying fines for prisoners to gain their freedom.

SOURCE: CNN

