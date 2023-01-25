Condemnation After Murder of Critical Voice Against  Africa’s Only Absolute Monarchy

The government of Eswatini has criticized speculation it may have been responsible for the killing of well-known human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko and has pledged to investigate. Maseko, who was shot dead at his home Saturday, was an outspoken critic of the government, which rights groups say made him a target in the past. Rights groups, Western embassies, and the U.N. have all expressed concern over the killing. By most accounts Maseko, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home over the weekend, was one of Eswatini’s shining lights, a rare critical voice in Africa’s last remaining absolute monarchy. The 52-year-old, a former fellow at American University’s Washington College of Law, was a human rights lawyer, prominent opposition politician and columnist.
SOURCE: VOA
