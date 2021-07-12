iAfrica

ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

11 seconds ago 1 min read

The Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed.

The former president began his jail time on Wednesday at the Estcourt prison.

He is hoping for a different outcome to his sentence based on his poor health and for what he contends was an error by the apex court to allow the state capture inquiry to approach it directly to hear his contempt of court case.

On Friday, Zuma’s bid to stay his arrest was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

