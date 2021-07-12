ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

The Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed.
The former president began his jail time on Wednesday at the Estcourt prison.
He is hoping for a different outcome to his sentence based on his poor health and for what he contends was an error by the apex court to allow the state capture inquiry to approach it directly to hear his contempt of court case.
On Friday, Zuma’s bid to stay his arrest was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
