ConCourt To Hear CR17 Legal Battle Appeal

The Constitutional Court will hear the Public Protector’s leave to appeal its findings on her report into Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC Presidency campaign funding.
In March the North Gauteng High Court reviewed and set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report and decision to investigate the CR17 campaign.
It found she had no jurisdiction to investigate the complaints laid by former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane and the EFF over the CR17 campaign and its donations.
It also ordered the Public Protector to pay punitive costs for the application.
Mkhwebane’s report alleged Ramaphosa received a donation of R500 000 from Bosasa to fund his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.
More Stories
President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday
Cele Not Convinced Malema’s Threats Taken Out Of Context
Violence Against Women Is A Men’s Problem – Ramaphosa
3 250 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Parliament To Proceed With Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF MPs
Ramaphosa Condemns Violence Affecting Road Freight Industry
Mabuza Calls For Unity In The Fight Against GBV
RTMC Urges Motorists Ensure Vehicles Are Roadworthy
2 493 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Another Matric Exam Paper Leaked
Cele Slams ‘Reckless’ Malema Threats
Ministers Meet With SABC Board