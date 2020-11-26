iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

ConCourt To Hear CR17 Legal Battle Appeal

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in risk-adjusted strategy to manage spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Constitutional Court will hear the Public Protector’s leave to appeal its findings on her report into Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC Presidency campaign funding.

In March the North Gauteng High Court reviewed and set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report and decision to investigate the CR17 campaign.

It found she had no jurisdiction to investigate the complaints laid by former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane and the EFF over the CR17 campaign and its donations.

It also ordered the Public Protector to pay punitive costs for the application.

Mkhwebane’s report alleged Ramaphosa received a donation of R500 000 from Bosasa to fund his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday

40 seconds ago
1 min read

Cele Not Convinced Malema’s Threats Taken Out Of Context

4 hours ago
1 min read

Violence Against Women Is A Men’s Problem – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
1 min read

3 250 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament To Proceed With Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF MPs

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Condemns Violence Affecting Road Freight Industry

1 day ago
1 min read

Mabuza Calls For Unity In The Fight Against GBV

1 day ago
1 min read

RTMC Urges Motorists Ensure Vehicles Are Roadworthy

1 day ago
1 min read

2 493 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Another Matric Exam Paper Leaked

2 days ago
1 min read

Cele Slams ‘Reckless’ Malema Threats

2 days ago
1 min read

Ministers Meet With SABC Board

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday

40 seconds ago
3 min read

Investing In The Current Market: The Value Of A Different Perspective

3 hours ago
3 min read

Road Tripping To Simon’s Town Over The Festive Season

3 hours ago
6 min read

How To Support Your Loved Ones As They Start A New Business

3 hours ago