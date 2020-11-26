ConCourt To Hear CR17 Legal Battle Appeal

Share with your network!

The Constitutional Court will hear the Public Protector’s leave to appeal its findings on her report into Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC Presidency campaign funding.

In March the North Gauteng High Court reviewed and set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report and decision to investigate the CR17 campaign.

It found she had no jurisdiction to investigate the complaints laid by former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane and the EFF over the CR17 campaign and its donations.

It also ordered the Public Protector to pay punitive costs for the application.

Mkhwebane’s report alleged Ramaphosa received a donation of R500 000 from Bosasa to fund his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

