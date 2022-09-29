iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

2 mins ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma suffers another legal blow as the Constitutional Court dismisses his bid to force Justice Mandisa Maya to reconsider his special plea to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

The apex court unanimously dismissed Zuma’s appeal saying he had failed to convince the court that Justice Maya grossly misdirected herself when she found against removing Downer.

Zuma had also asked that the ConCourt grant him leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court says Zuma is entitled to seek to leave to appeal Koen’s decision but it is not clear whether he will take that option.

Zuma is due back in court next month.  

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

4 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

9 mins ago
Eskom
1 min read

Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission

5 hours ago
1 min read

Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
2 min read

Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Open To Political Comeback

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday

4 days ago
3 min read

Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village

5 days ago
3 min read

Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

2 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

4 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

9 mins ago
2 min read

Boost Your Summer Lifestyle With Healthy, Juicy Stone Fruit

27 mins ago

Share