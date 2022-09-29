ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

Former president Jacob Zuma suffers another legal blow as the Constitutional Court dismisses his bid to force Justice Mandisa Maya to reconsider his special plea to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

The apex court unanimously dismissed Zuma’s appeal saying he had failed to convince the court that Justice Maya grossly misdirected herself when she found against removing Downer.

Zuma had also asked that the ConCourt grant him leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court says Zuma is entitled to seek to leave to appeal Koen’s decision but it is not clear whether he will take that option.

Zuma is due back in court next month.

