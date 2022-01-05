Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after continued mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting “power to the people”, protesters called for a return to full civilian rule. But military forces again responded with force, leaving two people dead. Mr Hamdok’s decision to quit leaves the army in full control. It is another blow to Sudan’s fragile attempts at a transition to democratic rule after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of Sudan’s long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In a televised address, Mr Hamdok said the country was at a “dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival”. January 1 marked Sudan’s Independence Day but there’s little to celebrate in the country at the moment. The resignation of PM Abdalla Hamdok is a big blow to the military leaders who had thought an agreement with Mr Hamdok would appease protesters and legitimize their stay in power.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters
Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular
Victoria Does it Again
Botswana Joins This Year’s CN Traveler’s Best Destination’s List
One of Ghana’s Leading Gallerists
Michael Twitty Creates a New Kind of Garden at Colonial Williamsburg
With a Spotlight on Sustainable Fashion, This South African Accountant-Turned-Designer Is Turning Heads on the Runway
The Best African Films of 2021
Dazzling with Design
This Year’s Most Popular African TikToks
How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do Business
Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs