Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after continued mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting “power to the people”, protesters called for a return to full civilian rule. But military forces again responded with force, leaving two people dead. Mr Hamdok’s decision to quit leaves the army in full control. It is another blow to Sudan’s fragile attempts at a transition to democratic rule after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of Sudan’s long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In a televised address, Mr Hamdok said the country was at a “dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival”. January 1 marked Sudan’s Independence Day but there’s little to celebrate in the country at the moment. The resignation of PM Abdalla Hamdok is a big blow to the military leaders who had thought an agreement with Mr Hamdok would appease protesters and legitimize their stay in power.

SOURCE: BBC

