iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

45 seconds ago 1 min read

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after continued mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting “power to the people”, protesters called for a return to full civilian rule. But military forces again responded with force, leaving two people dead. Mr Hamdok’s decision to quit leaves the army in full control. It is another blow to Sudan’s fragile attempts at a transition to democratic rule after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of Sudan’s long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In a televised address, Mr Hamdok said the country was at a “dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival”. January 1 marked Sudan’s Independence Day but there’s little to celebrate in the country at the moment. The resignation of PM Abdalla Hamdok is a big blow to the military leaders who had thought an agreement with Mr Hamdok would appease protesters and legitimize their stay in power.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Victoria Does it Again

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Botswana Joins This Year’s CN Traveler’s Best Destination’s List

2 weeks ago
1 min read

One of Ghana’s Leading Gallerists

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Michael Twitty Creates a New Kind of Garden at Colonial Williamsburg

2 weeks ago
1 min read

With a Spotlight on Sustainable Fashion, This South African Accountant-Turned-Designer Is Turning Heads on the Runway

2 weeks ago
1 min read

The Best African Films of 2021

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Dazzling with Design

2 weeks ago
1 min read

This Year’s Most Popular African TikToks

2 weeks ago
1 min read

How Vending Machines Changed the Way Kenyans Do Business

3 weeks ago
1 min read

Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

3 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

45 seconds ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

8 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

9 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

9 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer