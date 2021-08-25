iAfrica

Concerns Over Potential Political Killings

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

There’s concern that political killings may increase in the run-up to the local government elections.

Political analyst Susan Booysen says this may happen as candidate lists are finalised.

Municipal elections are scheduled for 27 October.

Over 59,000 candidate names have been submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission for the 2021 municipal elections.

“In the run-up to 2016 elections, for example, around 20 political assassinations happened around the country, and the bulk of them were in KwaZulu-Natal,” Booysen said.

