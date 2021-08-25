Concerns Over Potential Political Killings

There’s concern that political killings may increase in the run-up to the local government elections.
Political analyst Susan Booysen says this may happen as candidate lists are finalised.
Municipal elections are scheduled for 27 October.
Over 59,000 candidate names have been submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission for the 2021 municipal elections.
“In the run-up to 2016 elections, for example, around 20 political assassinations happened around the country, and the bulk of them were in KwaZulu-Natal,” Booysen said.
