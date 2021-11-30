Concerns Latest Fuel Price Hike Will Have Consequences For Consumers

With the price of petrol now breaking through R20 a litre from midnight, there are concerns that this will have dire consequences for consumers.
Two major consecutive increases have seen petrol prices go up by more than R2 a litre.
The AA’s Layton Beard said that the knock-on effects, including inflation, would be dire.
The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said that the weakening of the rand over the past month, along with high oil prices, were the main drivers of the increases.
However, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned last week that the bank would move to counter inflationary pressures, with the repo rate already being increased by 25 basis points.
The Automobile Association also called on government to change the mechanism used to calculate fuel prices.
Beard said that there needed to be change.
More Stories
Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng
Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach
NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases
Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations
Omicron Proves That Fourth Wave Is Coming – Ramaphosa
Booking Agents Swamped With Cancellations
NICD Reports 2858 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
South Africa Remains On Alert Level 1
Excellent Science Should Not Be Punished – Reactions To Travel Ban
NICD Reports 3 220 New COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Says It Is Being Punished For Early COVID Variant Detection
SA Businesses Fear Return Of Lockdowns