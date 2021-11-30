iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Concerns Latest Fuel Price Hike Will Have Consequences For Consumers

Image: Pexels

4 mins ago 1 min read

With the price of petrol now breaking through R20 a litre from midnight, there are concerns that this will have dire consequences for consumers.

Two major consecutive increases have seen petrol prices go up by more than R2 a litre.

The AA’s Layton Beard said that the knock-on effects, including inflation, would be dire.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said that the weakening of the rand over the past month, along with high oil prices, were the main drivers of the increases.

However, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned last week that the bank would move to counter inflationary pressures, with the repo rate already being increased by 25 basis points.

The Automobile Association also called on government to change the mechanism used to calculate fuel prices.

Beard said that there needed to be change.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng

42 seconds ago
1 min read

Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach

13 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

19 mins ago
1 min read

Labour Unions Welcome Move To Consider Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

1 day ago
1 min read

Omicron Proves That Fourth Wave Is Coming – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

Booking Agents Swamped With Cancellations

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2858 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Remains On Alert Level 1

2 days ago
2 min read

Excellent Science Should Not Be Punished – Reactions To Travel Ban

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 220 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

South Africa Says It Is Being Punished For Early COVID Variant Detection

3 days ago
3 min read

SA Businesses Fear Return Of Lockdowns

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hospitals Seeing More Young People Being Admitted In Gauteng

42 seconds ago
1 min read

Concerns Latest Fuel Price Hike Will Have Consequences For Consumers

4 mins ago
1 min read

Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach

13 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2273 New COVID-19 Cases

19 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer