Concerns About Safety Of Police Officers

The spate of cop killings in the Western Cape has raised concerns about police safety in the line of duty.

Seven SAPS members lost their lives in the past two weeks.

Some Cape Town officers say they are feeling vulnerable and even their work conditions at the police stations have become dangerous.

The police officers at one station say they have been without electricity for over three years. They fear for their safety every night.

SAPS says the station is part of their Rapid Rail Police Unit and it will investigate these allegations.

Police say they want to protect and serve the public but can only do so if they themselves are protected.

