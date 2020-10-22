Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

Share with your network!

The Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Mechtild Rössler, expressed concern after the fire that, on the afternoon of 11 October, broke out in Kilimanjaro National Park, a property inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1987. The site protects the largest free-standing volcanic mass in the world and the highest mountain in Africa: Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro stands in isolation above the surrounding plains overlooking the savannah. It is encircled by a forest belt that is very rich in species, in particular mammals, many of them endangered.

SOURCE: UNESCO

