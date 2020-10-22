Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

The Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Mechtild Rössler, expressed concern after the fire that, on the afternoon of 11 October, broke out in Kilimanjaro National Park, a property inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1987. The site protects the largest free-standing volcanic mass in the world and the highest mountain in Africa: Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro stands in isolation above the surrounding plains overlooking the savannah. It is encircled by a forest belt that is very rich in species, in particular mammals, many of them endangered.
SOURCE: UNESCO
More Stories
Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria
Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency
Kenya’s Education Crisis
Could the Halt of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Affect Trials in Africa?
Guinea’s Worst Case Scenario Happens after Elections
Shortfalls of Kenya’s Quest to Provide Quality Healthcare to All
A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections
Unified Condemnation from Continental and World Bodies on the Situation in Nigeria
Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold
Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard
Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding
Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC