Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

16 seconds ago 1 min read

The Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Mechtild Rössler, expressed concern after the fire that, on the afternoon of 11 October, broke out in Kilimanjaro National Park, a property inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1987. The site protects the largest free-standing volcanic mass in the world and the highest mountain in Africa: Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro stands in isolation above the surrounding plains overlooking the savannah. It is encircled by a forest belt that is very rich in species, in particular mammals, many of them endangered.

SOURCE: UNESCO

