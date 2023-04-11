Concern Over High Road Death Figures

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the country is not doing well on the road fatalities front.
She’s been leading a road safety campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.
That’s as many road users were heading back home after the long weekend.
Chikunga said that her department is still working on the statistics, but so far things aren’t looking good.
“I don’t want to talk about numbers but we are not doing well if you compare to where we were last year,” she said.
The minister says most road accidents occur because motorists don’t follow the rules of the road.
