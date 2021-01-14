iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Complaint Against Mogoeng Escalated To JCC

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

2 hours ago 1 min read

An official complaint against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been escalated to the Judicial Conduct Committee.

Health advocacy group The African Alliance approached the Judicial Service Commission after Mogoeng sparked outrage with comments he made about COVID-19 vaccines.

The commission has now referred the matter to the Judicial Conduct Committee.

While leading a prayer at the Tembisa Hospital last year, the Chief Justice asked God to destroy any COVID-19 vaccine that carried the mark of the devil.

