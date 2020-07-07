Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks

The Competition Tribunal has found Dis-Chem pharmacies guilty of contravening the Competition Act by selling surgical face masks at excessive prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retail group has been ordered to pay an administrative penalty of over R1 million.
Dis-Chem is alleged to have hiked the price by between 43% and 261%.
The tribunal said that the company abused its dominance when it hiked the prices.
More Stories
Sisulu: WC Not Adhering To COVID-19 Guidelines On Evictions
Mkhize: We Are Concerned About SA’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers
Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers
NW Police Open Inquest Docket After Slain Officer’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead
Eskom To Cut Power To 5 NC Municipalities Over Failure To Settle Debts
Surge In Covid-19 Cases Sees SA Breach 200,000 Mark