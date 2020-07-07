Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks

The Competition Tribunal has found Dis-Chem pharmacies guilty of contravening the Competition Act by selling surgical face masks at excessive prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail group has been ordered to pay an administrative penalty of over R1 million.

Dis-Chem is alleged to have hiked the price by between 43% and 261%.

The tribunal said that the company abused its dominance when it hiked the prices.

EWN

