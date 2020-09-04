Compensation Fund Overwhelmed With Covid- 19 Related Claims

Share with your network!

The Compensation Fund says it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 related claims during the national lockdown. During this period, 5986 claims were lodged for COVID-19 sickness contracted while at work.

“Of that number, 3 782 claims have been submitted directly to the Compensation Fund and a further 2009 to Rand Mutual while Federated Employees have received 195 claims,” reads a statement from the Fund, which is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour.

“Of the 3 782 claims received by the CF, 2074 come from the Western Cape followed by Eastern Cape with 666, Gauteng with 481, KwaZulu-Natal with 435, Mpumalanga 74, North West 29, Northern Cape with 20 and Limpopo 3,” said the Fund.

The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 2 296, which represents 60.7% of the claims received, repudiated 544 which is 14.4% and 942 await adjudication which represents 24.9% of the claims received directly.

