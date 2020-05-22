Fri. May 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Companies Guilty Of Inflating Mask Prices By 900% Agree To Pay R1.5M Fine

46 seconds ago 1 min read

Image: 123rf

Two companies have agreed to jointly pay R1.5 million for excessive pricing of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies have reached a settlement with the Competition Tribunal and will jointly contribute R200,000 to the Solidarity Relief Fund.

The Competition Commission launched an investigation into the companies after receiving complaints from the public.

The probe found that the businesses had increased their prices by over 900%.

The Commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “They have also undertaken to develop and implement a competition compliance programme that will cover all staff and management, educating them about the importance of the Consumer Act.”

EWN

Editor

