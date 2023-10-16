Skip to content

Commuters in Gauteng To Expect Delays From Uber and Bolt on Monday Due Strike

Commuters in Gauteng can expect delays when seeking Uber and Bolt trips on Monday due to a strike by drivers and vehicle owners over commission rates.

The drivers also want e-hailing companies to discontinue trip radar services, which send notifications to all drivers when a trip request is made.

According to the E-Hailing Partners Council, the service forces drivers to take rides without providing enough information, such as the ride charge, distance traveled, and pick-up and drop-off locations.

“Our drivers’ pockets are empty. Their ability to repair the automobiles is deteriorating by the day. So that’s why we’re organizing this protest,” said Kenny Moretsele of the E-Hailing Partners Council.

While commuters may still request rides, he warned that pricing might be expensive owing to the protest.

