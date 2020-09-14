Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

Informal gold miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo scoured rubble on Saturday for more than 50 colleagues presumed dead after a mine collapsed under the weight of heavy rain. Hundreds of young men in rubber boots crowded around the site of Friday’s cave-in, with some removing rocks by hand from the muddy hillside, video footage showed. Dozens of people die each year in accidents in largely unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, where often ill-equipped diggers borrow deep underground in search for ore. Alexandre Kamundala, deputy mayor of the nearby town of Kamituga, said no bodies had been recovered so far.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
More Stories
Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria
A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers
How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa
Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold
Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK
Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries
Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea
Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel
Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged
Showcasing the African Side of Paris
See Accra on Two Wheels
Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget