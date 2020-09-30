Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

For many Mozambicans, the Hulene dump, in Maputo, is a rescue resource to which they desperately resort in order to survive and support their families. It is the largest dump in the country and has become the basis for a plastic collection business dominated mainly by young people and women. The collectors survive by selling their findings to recycling companies which operate right next to the dump, such as Valor Plástico, a Maputo-based company that works with 800 registered collectors. From Valor Plástico, where the plastic is smashed, the raw material goes to Topack, one of the few companies in Mozambique dedicated to transform the environment’s number 1 enemy into new products. The plastic collectors are critical to the value chain based in the circular economy.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game
Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier
WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak
Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin
What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?
Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative
African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests
Activists Go On Trial for Forcibly Removing African Art from European Museums
South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors
Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic
Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet
Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy