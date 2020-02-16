Sun. Feb 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Communities Must Stop Withdrawing Cases – Mazibuko

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko. Picture: @FaithMazibukoSA/Twitter

9 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said criminals cannot be allowed to terrorise innocent members of the public.

Mazibuko was speaking in Braamfischerville in Soweto yesterday.

She said through her department’s safety summits she plans to mobilise communities and find ways of fighting crime.

Mazibuko met members of the public to discuss issues relating to crime in their area.

Braamficherville is one of the areas troubled by criminals.

Criminals are also allegedly using pupils to sell drugs at school.

The MEC appealed to residents to help the police make the area a safer place.

“Communities must stop withdrawing cases. Yes sometimes they are scared of people who could make their lives difficult.”

The station commander of the local police station said firearms are used in almost every crime committed in the area.

Kehla Ngubane said those weapons must be removed from the streets.

“We need to work together, you need to be the eyes and ears of the police.”

This was the first of 33 summits that the community safety MEC will hold across Gauteng.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hands Off Judge Pillay For Issuing Warrant Of Arrest For Zuma – Judiciary

6 mins ago
1 min read

Dan Plato Assures District Six Claimants They Will Be Relocated

12 mins ago
1 min read

Kelebogile Molopyane To Be Laid To Rest Today

16 mins ago
2 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

1 day ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Drop On The Cards In March – AA

1 day ago
2 min read

Rand Firmer After Ramaphosa’s Speech

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Putting Woes Wipe Out Woods’ Slim Hopes

47 seconds ago
2 min read

Man City’s European Ban Shocks Klopp

2 mins ago
1 min read

Hands Off Judge Pillay For Issuing Warrant Of Arrest For Zuma – Judiciary

6 mins ago
1 min read

Communities Must Stop Withdrawing Cases – Mazibuko

9 mins ago