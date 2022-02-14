iAfrica

Communications Dept Switches Off SA’s Last Analogue Transmitter

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. Photo: GCIS

6 seconds ago 1 min read

The Communications Department on Sunday it’s in the process of switching off the country’s last analogue transmitter in Limpopo.

The department has been switching from analogue to digital terrestrial TV as part of its digital migration programme which started nearly 15 years ago.

The department said the decision to switch off all analogue transmitters is to drive down the cost to communicate and to ensure that the majority of South Africans enjoy the benefits of affordable internet.

Government had given itself until March this year to complete the nationwide migration.

By migrating, South Africa will also have fulfilled its international obligation as the International Telecommunications Union expects all countries to efficiently use spectrum as a scarce national resource.

