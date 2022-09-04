iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Commonwealth Gold Medallist Nwokocha Provisionally Suspended For doping

REUTERS/Phil Noble

8 hours ago 1 min read

Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at this year’s Commonwealth Games, has been provisionally suspended for the use of banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday.

Nwokocha, 21, ran the anchor leg in Birmingham last month as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to take gold.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2),” the body said in a statement on Twitter.

Ostarine and Ligandrol are both anabolic agents prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A provisional suspension means an athlete is temporarily banned from competition before a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under WADA rules.

Nwokocha qualified for last year’s Tokyo Olympics and also entered the 100m and 200m at the world championships in Eugene this year, reaching the semi-finals in both events.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Rashford, Antony Score As Man United End Arsenal’s 100% Start

35 seconds ago
2 min read

Brighton Thump Struggling Leicester To Pile Pressure On Rodgers

4 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Continues Winning Streak In Home Dutch GP

15 mins ago
2 min read

Kolisi Wants Springboks To Regain Top Form For Championship Climax

13 hours ago
2 min read

Ruthless All Blacks Leave Coach Foster Delighted With Pumas Victory

13 hours ago
2 min read

‘I Want The Boys To Hurt,’ Captain Slipper Says After Wallabies Loss

13 hours ago
2 min read

Fiery Collins Dismantles Cornet Challenge To Set Up Sabalenka Date

13 hours ago
3 min read

Iran’s Hopes For World Cup Surprise Threatened By infighting

13 hours ago
2 min read

Don’t Be Stupid, Verstappen Tells Flare-Throwing Fans

13 hours ago
2 min read

Ruthless Nadal Hands Gasquet U.S. Open Mugging To Reach Fourth Round

13 hours ago
2 min read

Swiatek Tames Davis To Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

13 hours ago
2 min read

Champions City Held To Draw By Gerrard’s Villa

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Rashford, Antony Score As Man United End Arsenal’s 100% Start

35 seconds ago
2 min read

Brighton Thump Struggling Leicester To Pile Pressure On Rodgers

4 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Continues Winning Streak In Home Dutch GP

15 mins ago
1 min read

Commonwealth Gold Medallist Nwokocha Provisionally Suspended For doping

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer