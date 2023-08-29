Committee To Recommend Public Protector To National Assembly

South Africa is moving a step closer to getting a new Public Protector.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee is meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on its preferred candidate.

Eight shortlisted candidates were interviewed over two days last week.

They include acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

She took over the role following the suspension of Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The EFF wanted Gcaleka withdrawn from the interviews.

This after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala scandal.

The committee will submit the recommended name to the National Assembly.