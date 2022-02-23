iAfrica

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

2 hours ago 1 min read

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment continues in Parliament on Wednesday morning after months of delays due to court challenges.

The Constitutional Court recently gave Parliament the green light to move ahead with the process.

The committee for the Section 194 Enquiry will receive a briefing by Parliament’s constitutional and legal services office on the Constitutional Court judgment and proposed way forward.

The Constitutional Court found two weeks ago that the Western Cape High Court was wrong when it declared unconstitutional the participation of a judge in the initial assessment because it violated the separation of powers.

The applications were brought by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Democratic Alliance against Mkhwebane.

It’s been over a year since the process started but at no point has Mkhwebane appeared before the committee to face and respond to charges of incompetence.

Mkhwebane’s future is now in Parliament’s hands again as the majority of members in the committee are expected to support calls for her removal.

