Commerce Secretary Claims US is a Better Choice for Africa than China and Russia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said that the USA is the better partner for African nations over China and Russia. According to her, the USA’s partnership comes with no strings attached and offers opportunities in line with African values of freedom and democracy. Secretary Raimondo claimed that, while the US wants to be the partner of choice for African countries over Russia or China, it won’t force itself on them. She aired her views to CNN’s Larry Madowo in Nairobi, Kenya, while attending the AmChan Business Summit in the East African country in what was her first official trip to Africa.

SOURCE: CNN