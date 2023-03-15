The past 3 months have been “the iPhone moment” for Artificial Intelligence with the release of chatGPT in December 2022. Yesterday, 14 March saw the release of GPT4, the next iteration of OpenAI’s large language model.
GPT4 has many new abilities, some of which will only be uncovered as it is used widely. The 3 highlighted in openAI’s release notes are:
- Ability to understand both images and text as input (though it is limited for now to text as output)
- Much greater performance in term of complex comprehension tasks as measured by college entrance exams and other standard tests
- Finally, it is much more proficient in other languages and showed surprisingly good performance in Afrikaans and Swahili in the release notes
All of this shows a marked improvement in the intelligence of the tool as it becomes closer to human-level ability.
However, it still suffers from many problems such as ‘hallucinating’ false answers.
There is certainly a lot of hype but we are seeing companies investing and adopting at unprecedented rates around the world. Our teams are already working on implementation projects. Managing the ethical and responsible use of it will be key to be successful.
We are also seeing wide-spread adoption through ’shadow AI’ – staff, knowledge workers in particular, using the tool unofficially in their day to day job – to draft emails, write parts of reports, prepare for presentations etc.
Importantly, we are seeing boards and executive teams start to wrestle with the strategic implications – as the marginal ‘cost of intelligence’ (previously something that only humans could provide) becomes cheaper and cheaper.
Companies who have not engaged with it yet should start to educate their executive teams and boards.
We are still early on the adoption journey and the tech itself will continue to evolve so they should stay informed and become more ‘curious than convicted’.
More Stories
Top Luxury Travel Buyers Look Forward To ILTM Africa’s Exciting 2023 Lineup
Hot Talent To Watch – Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives Class Of 2023 Has Just Been Announced!
SA Harvest Reasserts Its Mission To End Hunger With Focus On Systemic Intervention In 2023
Mrs South Africa Finalist Aligns Herself With Two NPO Foundations
The Digital Divide: Barriers To The Realization Of Digital Rights For Learners In South Africa
Mukuru Continues Drive To Enable Education For All
From Creative Entrepreneurs To Sector-leading Businesses
Women Presence Is Growing In Technology Industries With Careers Aligned To The Personal Goals Of Female Professionals, As Is The Case At Infobip
Powering Up Mzansi: Embracing The Renewable Energy Revolution
Huawei And Partners Share How Technology Enables Digital Inclusion & Sustainability At MWC Barcelona 2023
Cartoon Network Game On! Is Live On Roblox
Logistics Industry Trends That Are Reshaping Supply Chains