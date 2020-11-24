iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

The building of Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan is seen in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Citizens of 15 African countries will have to post bonds of up to $15,000 to visit the US, according to a new temporary travel rule which comes into effect on 24 December. The six-month pilot programme – which targets those on both visitor and business visas – will act as a deterrent to those who overstay their visas, the US state department said. The visa bond rule targets countries whose nationals had an “overstay rate” of 10% or higher in 2019 and will now be required to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. While those nations had higher rates of overstays, they sent relatively few travellers to the US, Reuters news agency reports. The African countries affected are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of the Republican president’s immigration policies, but untangling hundreds of changes could take months or years

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

6 seconds ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

5 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

11 mins ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

13 mins ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

16 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

17 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

20 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

7 seconds ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

5 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

6 mins ago